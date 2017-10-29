Google's CEO Just Promised to 'Drop Everything' to Fix its Cheeseburger Emoji

Google takes its emojis very seriously.

Responding to criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he would take a look at the issue immediately.

"Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" Pichai tweeted.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag - Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Pichai was responding to author Thomas Baekdal, who pointed out the difference in cheese placement between Apple 's and Google's cheeseburger emojis.

"I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, which Apple puts on top," Baekdal tweeted.

The tweet ignited a debate about where the different ingredients of a cheeseburger belong. Among all the different cheeseburger emoji variants offered by various tech companies, Google's is the only version to place the cheese below the meat, according to images of cheeseburger emojis from Apple, Google, Samsung, Facebook and others, as seen on Emojipedia . It's generally accepted that cheeseburger cheese should be placed directly on the meat patty for optimal melting.

Some users also pointed out flaws in the cheeseburgers from other companies, like Apple's and Samsung's lettuce placement, as well as the amount of sesame seeds on Facebook's buns.

Cheese misplacement is clearly the result of not enough diversity on the emoji team. Damn those vegetarians. - Jessica Guynn (@jguynn) October 29, 2017

There is only one way: the cheese must melt directly on top of the patty. - Susan J. Fowler 🎃 (@susanthesquark) October 29, 2017

@Facebook knows how. But team, we need to talk to @davidmarcus about being so stingy with the sesame. pic.twitter.com/Zu0VKVkV7u - Kaspar Klippgen (@KasparKlippgen) October 29, 2017

So proud to work at a company which has it’s priorities right. - Neha Malhotra (@NehaMalhotra) October 29, 2017

Just Google Image search a cheeseburger. - Husain Sumra (@hsumra) October 29, 2017

While it is unclear if Google will change its cheeseburger emoji, it appears Pichai is at least taking the issue to heart.