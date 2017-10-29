Tech
Google Cheeseburger Emoji
Left, Hamburger on Apple iOS 10.3; Right, Hamburger on Google Android 8.0. Emojipedia
Google

Google's CEO Just Promised to 'Drop Everything' to Fix its Cheeseburger Emoji

Jennifer Calfas
10:47 AM ET

Google takes its emojis very seriously.

Responding to criticism about the placement of cheese on Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that he would take a look at the issue immediately.

"Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday :) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" Pichai tweeted.

Pichai was responding to author Thomas Baekdal, who pointed out the difference in cheese placement between Apple's and Google's cheeseburger emojis.

"I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, which Apple puts on top," Baekdal tweeted.

The tweet ignited a debate about where the different ingredients of a cheeseburger belong. Among all the different cheeseburger emoji variants offered by various tech companies, Google's is the only version to place the cheese below the meat, according to images of cheeseburger emojis from Apple, Google, Samsung, Facebook and others, as seen on Emojipedia. It's generally accepted that cheeseburger cheese should be placed directly on the meat patty for optimal melting.

Some users also pointed out flaws in the cheeseburgers from other companies, like Apple's and Samsung's lettuce placement, as well as the amount of sesame seeds on Facebook's buns.

While it is unclear if Google will change its cheeseburger emoji, it appears Pichai is at least taking the issue to heart.

