U.S.
Search
Sign In
SpainHundreds of Thousands of Pro-Spain Catalans Rally in Barcelona
Catalonia protests
Somalia23 Dead After Extremists Attack Hotel in Somalia's Capital
SOMALIA-CONFLICT
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TennesseeWhite Nationalists Hold 'White Lives Matter' Rallies in Tennessee
White Nationalists Hold "White Lives Matter" Rallies In Tennessee, Counter Protests Ensue
MLB Bruce Maxwell Oakland Athletics Catcher Arrested pointing gun
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell during a game between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics on Sept. 28, 2017, in Arlington, TX. George Walker—Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
U.S.

Oakland Athletics Catcher Bruce Maxwell Arrested on Gun Charge

Associated Press
10:01 AM ET

(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) — Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested in Arizona after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her.

Maxwell was the only player in Major League Baseball to take a knee this year during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Scottsdale police say officers went to Maxwell's home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial court appearance. It wasn't known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

The 26-year-old Maxwell hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was projected to be Oakland's starting catcher next year.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME