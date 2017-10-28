President Donald Trump says he will release all of the JFK files in order to put a end to conspiracy theories.

“I am doing this for reasons of full disclosure, transparency and in order to put any and all conspiracy theories to rest,” Trump posted on Twitter Saturday evening.

Like much else surrounding investigations of the 1963 killing of President John F. Kennedy, this week’s release of 2,800 records from the JFK files was anything but smooth.

It came together only at the last minute, with White House lawyers still fielding late-arriving requests for additional redactions in the morning and an irritated Trump continuing to resist signing off on the request, according to an account by two White House officials.

They spoke only on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions.