Massachusetts

7-Year-Old Boy Attacked and Killed by Dogs

Associated Press
4:50 PM ET

(LOWELL, Mass.) — A 7-year-old boy who was attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts has been laid to rest.

The Boston Globe reports that the funeral for Javian Candolario was held Saturday morning at a Lowell church. Mourners wore T-shirts that showed the boy's smiling face.

The Middlesex district attorney's office has said the boy was attacked last Saturday after entering a fenced area where the dogs were located. Responding officers found the child dead. Officials did not identify him.

Authorities say one of the pit bulls was euthanized after it tried to escape. The other is in the custody of the city's animal control.

No charges have been filed. City officials tell The Sun newspaper the dogs weren't registered with the city, as required by state law.

