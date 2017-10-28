Woman Attacks Pregnant Sister Because She Didn't 'Deserve to Have a Baby,' Police Say

Two women are accused of attacking a woman and her unborn child because she didn't "deserve to have a baby," police said.

Police in Penn Hills, Pa., told a CBS affiliate station in Pittsburgh that Kimberly Hopf and Stefania Bishop attacked Hopf's sister Kori Hopf, who is 1 month pregnant, while she was in the shower on Friday.

Kimberly Hopf, who was arrested, allegedly tried to kick in her sister's stomach and said, "You don’t deserve to have a baby," and "I’m not going to be an aunt to your child," the network reported.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Bishop, according to the network.

The unborn child was not injured.

"Fortunately, the victim curled up in the fetal position, protecting her unborn child. So she did not receive any blows to the stomach," Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton told the CBS affiliate.