Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.
Judge holding gavel, close-up
Getty Images
Crime

Husband and Wife Plead Guilty to 'Repeated Sexual Activities' With 17-Month-Old Girl

Associated Press
1:04 PM ET

(BINGHAMTON, N.Y.) — A New York husband and wife have pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 17-month-old girl they baby-sat and making videos of the abuse.

Justin and Jessica Crandall pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges tied to the sexual exploitation of the toddler.

Prosecutors say the couple baby-sat the child in their home in Sidney between November 2016 and February 2017. They say 28-year-old Justin Crandall shot videos and photos of himself using the child in sex acts.

The Press & Sun-Bulletin reports court papers say 27-year-old Jessica Crandall admitted she and her husband engaged in "repeated sexual activities" involving the child.

Both Crandalls face a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison. They will be sentenced Feb. 23 in federal court in Binghamton.

