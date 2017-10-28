Politics
politics

Most Americans Think U.S. Politics Has Hit a 'Dangerous Low Point,' Poll Finds

Lisa Marie Segarra
1:30 PM ET

A new poll shows that the majority of Americans think U.S. politics has reached a "dangerous low point."

Among the 71% respondents who said America's politics had reached a low point, 31% said they believe this state is temporary, while 39% said they think it is the "new normal," the Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found.

A 70% majority also said American political divisions today are at least as big they were during the Vietnam War.

The poll also found that six out of 10 people think the Trump administration, specifically, is dysfunctional, and another eight in 10 think Congress is as well.

Money in politics was the most cited reason for the dysfunction, with 65% of people saying they blame money "a lot" for current political problems.

