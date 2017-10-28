A police officer says at least two people are dead and more than eight others are wounded after a suspected suicide car bomb detonated outside a hotel in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein says gunfire can be heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is frequented by politicians and other members of the city's elite.
A second blast was heard in the area minutes after the first.
Saturday's blast comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country's worst-ever attack.