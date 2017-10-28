WorldAt Least 2 Dead in Explosion Outside Hotel in Mogadishu
celebrity

'Stranger Things' Actor Charlie Heaton Denied U.S. Entry Over Drugs, Official Says

Michael Balsamo / AP
10:10 AM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — A law enforcement official says "Stranger Things" actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. last week after trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage when he arrived in Los Angeles.

The official said Friday that a customs canine sniffed Heaton's luggage when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday and officers found a small amount of cocaine.

The official said Heaton, a British citizen, was refused entry into the U.S. at the airport and returned to London. He wasn't arrested and no charges were filed.

The official couldn't discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Heaton stars as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama. His publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

