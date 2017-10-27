'You Have No Weight Problems, That's the Good News.' President Trump Gives Candy to Children

President Donald Trump on Friday doled out candy to the children of White House reporters ahead of Halloween on Tuesday.

“Well, you have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right?,” Trump said to the costumed trick-or-treaters as he handed out candy. “So you take out whatever you need. If you want some for your friends, take them. We have plenty.”

As the children surrounded Trump by his desk in the Oval Office, the President couldn't help but make jabs at his contentious relationship with the press , saying the reporters did a "good job" with their children, though he does not feel they do a good job with him.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," he said. Later, addressing the kids, he added: "I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world."