White House

'You Have No Weight Problems, That's the Good News.' President Trump Gives Candy to Children

Mahita Gajanan
6:17 PM ET

President Donald Trump on Friday doled out candy to the children of White House reporters ahead of Halloween on Tuesday.

“Well, you have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right?,” Trump said to the costumed trick-or-treaters as he handed out candy. “So you take out whatever you need. If you want some for your friends, take them. We have plenty.”

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," he said. Later, addressing the kids, he added: "I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world."

