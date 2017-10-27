U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaPresident Trump Blames Obama for North Korea, But He's Following Obama's Strategy
Donald Trump Kim Jong Un
White HousePresident Trump Will Shrink 2 National Monuments in Utah
Bears Ears National Monument under review
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeTeens Had 48 Stolen Pumpkins and 1 Gourd Crammed in 'Top-to-Bottom Orange' SUV, Police Say
Vanishing Pumpkin Caper
Crime

10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Felony Fleeing After Leading Police on 100 MPH Chase

Associated Press
4:54 PM ET

(CLEVELAND) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding for leading police and state troopers on a miles-long pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter says a judge will hold a hearing Friday to determine if the boy should remain in a juvenile detention center.

Authorities say the boy took the car from his Cleveland home Thursday and led police on a high-speed interstate pursuit that continued with state troopers chasing him on the Ohio Turnpike. The pursuit ended when a trooper nudged the boy's car into a sign on a grassy berm and prevented him from returning to the roadway.

Cleveland police say it's the second time in two weeks the boy went joyriding in family cars.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME