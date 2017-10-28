U.S.
Roane County 911 Emergency Management
Crime

Jail Inmate Escapes And No One Notices for Nearly 2 Days

Associated Press
10:11 AM ET

(SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va.) — West Virginia troopers are searching for a jail inmate who was not discovered missing until nearly two days after he escaped.

State police First Sgt. J.T. Findley tells news outlets that 43-year-old Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, escaped on Wednesday around 5 a.m.

South Central Regional Jail staff noticed Boyes was gone on Friday around 12:30 a.m.

Boyes was scheduled to be sentenced Friday to up to 20 years in prison on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car. Boyes was initially charged with attempted murder after Charleston police Cpl. Renee Smith was hurt during a pursuit to arrest him, but the charge was dropped in a September plea deal.

Troopers say the search isn't concentrated on a specific area, and they don't have solid leads.

