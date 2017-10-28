U.S.
Search
Sign In
WorldAt Least 2 Dead in Explosion Outside Hotel in Mogadishu
SOMALIA-BOMBING-CONFLICT-DEMO
U.S.Gruesome Discoveries at Funeral Homes Put Spotlight on Spotty Regulations
Close-Up Of Decorated Coffin Against Men At Funeral
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldOusted Catalan Leader Vows to Fight Spain's Takeover
Reaction To Imprisonment Of Key Figures In Catalan Independence Movement
crash-clif-mother-kill-children
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Crime

Mother Intentionally Drove Off a 50-Foot Cliff With Her 3 Young Kids, Police Say

Associated Press
10:20 AM ET

(BOISE, Idaho) — Idaho authorities say a woman who drove her sport utility vehicle off a cliff in a crash that killed her and her three young children did so deliberately. The SUV landed in a reservoir.

The Ada County Coroner's Office on Friday ruled the June 2, 2016 deaths a triple homicide-suicide.

Officials say 40-year-old Noel Bankhead drove a Land Rover off a 50-foot (15-meter) cliff with her children ages 8, 11 and 13 inside.

The vehicle sank in 40 feet (12 meters) of water in the Lucky Peak Reservoir.

The cause of death for all four was drowning associated with blunt force trauma.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office in statement cites witness statements and lack of skid marks.

Sheriff's office spokesman Patrick Orr declined comment on Bankhead's motive.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME