Vanishing Pumpkin Caper
Maryland Heights Police caught three teenagers with 48 stolen pumpkins and are asking residents to view a "pumpkin lineup" online AP—AP
Crime

Teens Had 48 Stolen Pumpkins and 1 Gourd Crammed in 'Top-to-Bottom Orange' SUV, Police Say

Associated Press
3:09 PM ET

(MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo.) — Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins — and one gourd — are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions of Maryland Heights. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV that Capt. Scott Will says was "top-to-bottom orange."

Vanishing Pumpkin Caper48 stolen pumpkins recovered from an SUV in Maryland Heights, Mo Maryland Heights Police Department/AP 

The next day, officers snapped a picture of the abducted decor and posted it to Facebook. Will says police have been "inundated" with people coming to track down their Halloween pumpkins. About a dozen remained unclaimed Tuesday. None are carved.

Two 18-year-olds are charged with misdemeanor stealing, while a 16-year-old has been referred to juvenile court.

