Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy meets the leader of Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez (not in the picture) at the Moncloa Palace on October 2, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez—Getty Images

(BARCELONA, Spain) — Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says Spain is firing the Catalan government as part of emergency measures the Senate approved following the region's declaration of independence.

Rajoy says he's dissolving the Catalan parliament and calling for a new regional election on Dec. 21.

Rajoy was speaking after a special Cabinet meeting to discuss what measures to take in the wake of the Catalan parliament's announcement of secession earlier Friday.

The firing of the regional leaders is likely to meet with fierce opposition in Catalonia, where thousands have been celebrating the independence declaration.

The government has been authorized to dismiss the regional government and curtail the Catalan parliament's powers.