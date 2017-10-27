U.S.
Crime

A Burglar Who Stole $1 and a Houseplant Is Going to Prison

Associated Press
2:29 PM ET

(ALLENTOWN, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man who stole $1 and a houseplant he thought was marijuana during a series of break-ins in March has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The Morning Call reports 21-year-old Maico Rosado Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ to 15 years after pleading guilty in August to robbery and three counts of burglary.

Police say Rosado broke into Jabber Jaws Bar & Grille in Allentown. Police say the manager confronted Rosado but backed off when Rosado pointed a gun at him. Rosado then made off with a keepsake dollar.

From there, police say Rosado broke into a house and left with a plant. Officers say he then threatened a woman with his gun before taking her purse. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Follow TIME