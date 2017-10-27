U.S.
Wisconsin

A Man Got Stuck in a Store Cooler Overnight, So He Drank Beer. Then He Was Arrested

Associated Press
1:51 PM ET

(MARSHFIELD, Wis.) — When a central Wisconsin man got locked inside a convenience store cooler overnight, he made the best of it, knocking back a beer and three more malt beverages.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that police were called to a Kwik Trip in Marshfield Wednesday morning. A customer had noticed the 38-year-old man inside the cooler around 6 a.m., and when employees opened it, he fled.

When police found and arrested the man, he told them he went into the store to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He told them he figured he might just as well stay inside and drink.

Police cited the man for retail theft. They said the cooler had a glass door he could have knocked on to be let out.

