Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Exercise/Fitness‘Magical.’ Extreme Athletes Are Challenging ‘What's Perceived to Be Possible’
A trail runner ascending a mountain.
Crime'So Many Questions.' Orphanage Caregiver Wants Answers After Adopted 3-Year-Old Girl Is Found Dead in Drain
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoThis Energy Company Is In Hot Water After a Trump-Like Twitter Spat With a Puerto Rico Mayor
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
87319529
Marijuana cigarette Getty Images
Sex/Relationships

People Who Smoke Pot Have More Sex, Study Says

Amanda MacMillan / Health.com
11:45 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

When Dr. Michael Eisenberg talks to his patients about sex, they sometimes ask him whether marijuana might affect their libido or their performance. “Use of the drug is increasing as it becomes legal in more states, and some men—as well as some doctors—worry that it could cause erectile dysfunction other sexual problems,” he says.

Related

Hand holding syringe in plain pink background TIME health stock
public health1 in 9 Men Have Oral HPV
public health
1 in 9 Men Have Oral HPV

So Eisenberg, an assistant professor of urology at Stanford University School of Medicine, and his colleagues conducted a study to see if there really was a connection. They found reassuring news for those patients: Overall, regular marijuana use does not seem to impair sexual desire or performance. In fact, people who smoke marijuana tend to have more sex than those who don’t.

The new study, published today in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, is based on surveys of more than 50,000 Americans ages 25 to 45, collected between 2002 and 2015. As part of a larger health questionnaire, people reported how often they’d smoked marijuana during the past 12 months and how often they’d had intercourse with someone of the opposite sex during the past four weeks.

Eisenberg and his colleagues crunched the numbers, and found that the more frequently people smoked marijuana, the more sex they had. For both men and women, those who used marijuana on a daily basis had about 20% more sex than those who said they never used the drug.

Women who abstained had sex an average of 6 times over the past four weeks, compared to 7.1 times for daily users. For men, abstainers averaged 5.6 times and daily users averaged 6.9.

The authors point out that the study was not able to find a cause-and-effect relationship between pot and sex. “We don’t want people to start smoking marijuana because they think they’re going to have more sex,” says Eisenberg. “It’s certainly possible that people who use marijuana happen to have similar traits, like lower inhibitions, as those who also have more sex.”

The link was seen across all subgroups in the study—including people of both genders; different races, ages, and religions; those who were married or single; and with kids or without. The link also remained after the researchers adjusted for use of other drugs, such as cocaine and alcohol. This suggests that there may be something about the drug itself that boosts sexual function, says Eisenberg—or at the very least, doesn’t hamper it.

Related

confusion 2 mental health self betterment motto stock
Sex/RelationshipsThis Is the Meanest Reason to Break Up With Someone
Sex/Relationships
This Is the Meanest Reason to Break Up With Someone

Overall, about 25% of men and 15% of women in the survey reported having used marijuana. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 20 million Americans are current marijuana users, and the drug is legalized for medical or recreational use in 29 states.

If marijuana does, in fact, increase people’s desire for sex, it may have to do with the fact that cannabinoid receptors in the brain—which are activated by the drug—are known to be active during sexual activity, the authors write in their paper.

But Eisenberg says that marijuana’s effects on sexual function likely vary from person to person. In their paper, the authors cite a 2003 review of studies in which 51% of marijuana users reported increased sexual arousal while 26% reported a decrease. (In those same studies, however, 74% of people said they believed marijuana increased sexual pleasure.)

They also cite research suggesting that small amounts of marijuana can enhance sexual function, while larger quantities can inhibit it. And they point out that their new study only asked how often people had sex—not the quality of it. More research is needed, they say, to determine marijuana’s effects on things like erectile function, orgasm frequency, vaginal lubrication and fertility.

As a physician, Eisenberg says there are other reasons doctors may discourage marijuana smoking—like its harmful effects on the lungs. But he says it’s helpful to know that, in general, it’s probably not also a direct cause of sexual problems.

This article originally appeared on Health.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME