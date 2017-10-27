This Energy Company Is In Hot Water After a Trump-Like Twitter Spat With a Puerto Rico Mayor

Looking at President Trump, you might think the rules of politics have changed. After Hurricane Maria, he attacked the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, saying she had shown "poor leadership" and was only criticizing federal aid efforts because she'd been told to by Democrats.

...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They.... - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The tweet did not go over well — by one measure, it was the third least-popular tweet of his presidency. But Trump never backed down, continuing his attacks on the mayor and other "politically motivated ingrates" until the news cycle had moved on.

One energy company has learned that the old rules still apply, however.

After San Juan Mayor Cermen Yulín Cruz asked for more transparency on Whitefish Energy, a small company based in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown that received a $300 million contract to restore power to the island, it fought back — on Twitter.

First, the company said that it shared her frustrations with the slow pace of progress but felt her comments were "misplaced." Yulín Cruz then responded, tweeting that she is not the only person who has raised questions.

"What is it about women having an opinion that irritates some?" she wrote.

The company fired back: "We've got 44 linemen rebuilding power lines in your city & 40 more men just arrived. Do you want us to send them back or keep working?"

This exchange was so Trumpy the President himself could have drafted it. Facing criticism, the company doubled down, a common strategy for the commander in chief. When a question was raised about sexism, it responded by using variants on the word "men" twice.

And that's where the comparison with Trump ends. After the company faced a barrage of criticism, the governor of Puerto Rico asked an inspector general to look into how it got the contract and said there would be "hell to pay." Congressional Democrats sent their own letter.

"Whitefish is primarily financed by a private equity firm that is run by a contributor to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump. We're concerned that Whitefish might have overstated its connections with the Trump administration to obtain the contract," eight Democratic lawmakers wrote in another letter to the Interior Department's inspector general.

A copy of the company's contract leaked which appeared to show that the government cannot audit the company's labor costs or profits.

Whitefish contract states, 'In no event shall [government bodies] have the right to audit or review the cost and profit elements.' Wow. pic.twitter.com/dIyQXb6AK0 - Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 27, 2017

The Federal Emergency Management Administration even weighed in , saying after an initial review it "has not confirmed whether the contract prices are reasonable."

In short, following Trump's playbook has already landed Whitefish in a lot of hot water, and things are just getting started, which is why the company has already done the least Trumpy thing possible: It apologized .

Trump may get away with attacking, tweeting, doubling down and never apologizing. But he's the President, and barring any unlikely scenarios, he's in office through January of 2021 at least. Everyone else in politics — especially companies with contracts at stake — is still bound by the old rules.