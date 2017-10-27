This Congresswoman Wants Women on Capitol Hill to Say #MeToo

House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) speaks to reporters after leaving a closed meeting with fellow committee members, on Capitol Hill March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been under fire from committee members for informing President Donald Trump about the U.S. intelligence community's incidental collection of communications involving members of the president's transition group. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A Democratic congresswoman joined the chorus sharing stories of sexual harassment and assault on Friday via the #metoo movement.

Rep. Jackie Speier of California posted a video on YouTube and Twitter in which she claims a Congressional chief of staff "held my face, kissed me, and stuck his tongue in my mouth" when she was working as a staffer.

I'm sharing my #MeToo moment in the hope that my colleagues, & current/former staff who feel safe to do so, will join me. #MeTooCongress pic.twitter.com/dsGFhJ5joo - Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) October 27, 2017

" I know what it's like years later to remember that rush of humiliation and anger," she says. "Many of us in Congress know what it's like because Congress has been a breeding ground for a hostile work environment for far too long. "

Speier is urging current and former Congressional staffers to come forward with their own stories of assault and harassment in an effort to "throw back the curtain on the repulsive behavior that, until now, has thrived in the dark without consequences."

The Democratic lawmaker is the latest woman speaking out in the wake of dozens of allegations that were levied against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein . Under the viral hashtag #metoo , women of all stripes have detailed accounts of unwanted touching, comments, and assault. Now, Speier wants women to share their Capitol Hill specific stories under #metooCongress.

In an interview with Politico , Speier said the Capitol Hill office that handles such complaints, the Office of Compliance, is "rigged in favor of the institution and the members, and we can’t tolerate that.” Next week, she will reportedly introduce legislation to reform the entity.