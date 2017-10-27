Politics
Search
Sign In
Exercise/Fitness‘Magical.’ Extreme Athletes Are Challenging ‘What's Perceived to Be Possible’
A trail runner ascending a mountain.
Crime'So Many Questions.' Orphanage Caregiver Wants Answers After Adopted 3-Year-Old Girl Is Found Dead in Drain
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoThis Energy Company Is In Hot Water After a Trump-Like Twitter Spat With a Puerto Rico Mayor
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
House Intelligence Committee Holds Closed Hearing On Russia Investigation
House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) speaks to reporters after leaving a closed meeting with fellow committee members, on Capitol Hill March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been under fire from committee members for informing President Donald Trump about the U.S. intelligence community's incidental collection of communications involving members of the president's transition group. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Mark Wilson—Getty Images
Congress

This Congresswoman Wants Women on Capitol Hill to Say #MeToo

Maya Rhodan
11:54 AM ET

A Democratic congresswoman joined the chorus sharing stories of sexual harassment and assault on Friday via the #metoo movement.

Rep. Jackie Speier of California posted a video on YouTube and Twitter in which she claims a Congressional chief of staff "held my face, kissed me, and stuck his tongue in my mouth" when she was working as a staffer.

" I know what it's like years later to remember that rush of humiliation and anger," she says. "Many of us in Congress know what it's like because Congress has been a breeding ground for a hostile work environment for far too long. "

Speier is urging current and former Congressional staffers to come forward with their own stories of assault and harassment in an effort to "throw back the curtain on the repulsive behavior that, until now, has thrived in the dark without consequences."

The Democratic lawmaker is the latest woman speaking out in the wake of dozens of allegations that were levied against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Under the viral hashtag #metoo, women of all stripes have detailed accounts of unwanted touching, comments, and assault. Now, Speier wants women to share their Capitol Hill specific stories under #metooCongress.

In an interview with Politico, Speier said the Capitol Hill office that handles such complaints, the Office of Compliance, is "rigged in favor of the institution and the members, and we can’t tolerate that.” Next week, she will reportedly introduce legislation to reform the entity.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME