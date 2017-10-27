U.S.
Search
Sign In
CourtsHIV-Positive People Must Tell Their Partners Before Sex or Risk Criminal Charges, Ohio Court Rules
Ohio Supreme Court-Moyer
Television14 Questions Stranger Things Still Needs to Answer After Season 2
2
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
JapanJapanese Teen Says School Told Her to Dye Her Natural Hair Black or Drop Out
DOUNIAMAG-SUICIDE-JAPAN-SOCIAL
Criminal Law
Gavel and handcuffs on a wooden table. Bill Oxford—Getty Images
Pennsylvania

Teen Gets Prison for Punching and Killing a Man With Spina Bifida

Associated Press
10:44 AM ET

(YORK, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man who fatally punched a man with spina bifida at a playground will serve up to 15 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Kwamiere Durham was sentenced Wednesday to six to 15 years in prison. The York resident pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the April death of 25-year-old Oscar Cherry III. As part of a plea agreement, a first-degree murder charge was dismissed.

York police say a group of children threw rocks and sticks at Cherry while he was babysitting some little girls. When Cherry picked up the stick to defend himself, two children ran home and got their cousin, Durham.

Police say Durham confronted Cherry and when Cherry didn't respond, Durham punched him in the face. Cherry fell and hit his head. He died the next day.

Spina bifida is a congenital defect of the spine.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME