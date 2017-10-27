Death of Former Fox News Host Eric Bolling's Son Was Accidental, Coroner Says

Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Roy Rochlin—Getty Images

(BOULDER, Colo.) — Investigators in Colorado say the son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling died of a mix of cocaine and the painkiller fentanyl.

The Boulder County coroner's office said Thursday that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling had a history of drug abuse and his Sept. 8 death was accidental.

In a tweet Thursday night, the elder Bolling thanked supporters for their prayers and urged people to fight the national drug epidemic.

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ - Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 - Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

Eric Chase Bolling, a sophomore at the University of Colorado, was found dead in an apartment just hours after Fox announced that his father was leaving the network.

Fox News announced it had parted ways with the host of "The Specialists" after a Huffington Post story quoted anonymous sources as saying Bolling sent lewd photos to female co-workers .

Bolling filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the reporter who wrote the story.