Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Exercise/Fitness‘Magical.’ Extreme Athletes Are Challenging ‘What's Perceived to Be Possible’
A trail runner ascending a mountain.
Crime'So Many Questions.' Orphanage Caregiver Wants Answers After Adopted 3-Year-Old Girl Is Found Dead in Drain
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoThis Energy Company Is In Hot Water After a Trump-Like Twitter Spat With a Puerto Rico Mayor
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
Music

Taylor Swift's New 'Ready for It' Music Video Took an Unexpected Game of Thrones Turn

Megan McCluskey
11:49 AM ET

With just two weeks to go until the release of Reputation, Taylor Swift sent the Internet into a frenzy yet again on Friday by dropping the video for her song "Ready for It."

Related

MusicHere's How Unprepared the Internet Was for Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Video
Music
Here's How Unprepared the Internet Was for Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Video

Although fans had begun theorizing about the hidden messages in the video even before its debut, one seemingly Game of Thrones-inspired moment took some Swifties by surprise. In the final seconds of the new visual, Tay looks directly into the camera as her eyes turn an electric blue similar to the eye color of the White Walkers in the HBO drama.

"Okay so my main takeaway from the #ReadyForItMusicVideo is that @taylorswift13 is a White Walker, and tbh I was ready for it," Twitter user @kendallllla wrote.

There is also an earlier scene in which Swift sits atop an armored horse that is apparently giving some viewers major Night King vibes. "I THOUGHT @taylorswift13 IS THE WHITE WALKER FROM GAME OF THRONES," user @Crystelemenopi captioned a screenshot of the moment.

See some of the Westerosi reactions below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME