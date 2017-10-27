Taylor Swift's New 'Ready for It' Music Video Took an Unexpected Game of Thrones Turn

With just two weeks to go until the release of Reputation , Taylor Swift sent the Internet into a frenzy yet again on Friday by dropping the video for her song "Ready for It."

Although fans had begun theorizing about the hidden messages in the video even before its debut, one seemingly Game of Thrones -inspired moment took some Swifties by surprise. In the final seconds of the new visual, Tay looks directly into the camera as her eyes turn an electric blue similar to the eye color of the White Walkers in the HBO drama.

"Okay so my main takeaway from the # ReadyForItMusicVideo is that @taylorswift13 is a White Walker, and tbh I was ready for it," Twitter user @kendallllla wrote.

There is also an earlier scene in which Swift sits atop an armored horse that is apparently giving some viewers major Night King vibes. "I THOUGHT @taylorswift13 IS THE WHITE WALKER FROM GAME OF THRONES," user @Crystelemenopi captioned a screenshot of the moment.

Okay so my main takeaway from the #ReadyForItMusicVideo is that @taylorswift13 is a White Walker, and tbh I was ready for it. pic.twitter.com/ufhqpLnYeY - Kendall (@kendallllla) October 27, 2017

I THOUGHT @taylorswift13 IS THE WHITE WALKER FROM GAME OF THRONES 😅😅😅#ReadyForItMV pic.twitter.com/9wrURTXKGe - Crystel Swift ✿ (@Crystelemenopi) October 27, 2017

See some of the Westerosi reactions below.

I'm convinced Taylor Swift is a white walker. #ReadyForItMusicVideo #ILoveTS - Vivek Tiwari (@realVivekTiwari) October 27, 2017

did Taylor Swift turn into a White walker or something?

i can see it in her eyes. #ReadyForItMusicVideo

perhaps she's the Night Queen lol pic.twitter.com/CCRQK7RlOT - c.a. dmenard (@lkovmenardd) October 27, 2017

Is @taylorswift13 trying to tell the world she is secretly a White Walker from GoT in the new #ReadyForItMusicVideo ??? - 🌼🌸 A 🌸🌼 (@aliciakram) October 27, 2017