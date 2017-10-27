The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Schools should fix homework, not ban it.

By James McWilliams in Pacific Standard

2. The opioid epidemic is changing too fast to be tamed.

By Zachary Siegel in the Cut

3. This alternative credit agency lets immigrants bring their credit with them.

By Ben Schiller at Fast Company

4. Scientists are trying to hack the social network of bacteria.

By Steve Koppes at the Argonne National Laboratory

5. Soon any window could be a solar cell.

By the Michigan State University

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.