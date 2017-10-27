Ideas
Search
Sign In
Exercise/Fitness‘Magical.’ Extreme Athletes Are Challenging ‘What's Perceived to Be Possible’
A trail runner ascending a mountain.
Crime'So Many Questions.' Orphanage Caregiver Wants Answers After Adopted 3-Year-Old Girl Is Found Dead in Drain
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoThis Energy Company Is In Hot Water After a Trump-Like Twitter Spat With a Puerto Rico Mayor
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
Girl drawing at desk
Rebecca Nelson—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Schools Should Fix Homework

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Schools should fix homework, not ban it.

By James McWilliams in Pacific Standard

2. The opioid epidemic is changing too fast to be tamed.

By Zachary Siegel in the Cut

3. This alternative credit agency lets immigrants bring their credit with them.

By Ben Schiller at Fast Company

4. Scientists are trying to hack the social network of bacteria.

By Steve Koppes at the Argonne National Laboratory

5. Soon any window could be a solar cell.

Related

Young woman playing on gaming console at home
Five Best IdeasVideo Gamers Could Make Our Food Supply Safer
Five Best Ideas
Video Gamers Could Make Our Food Supply Safer

By the Michigan State University

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME