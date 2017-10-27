Here's How Unprepared the Internet Was for Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Video

At midnight Thursday night, Taylor Swift dropped her new video for "...Ready For It?" And while she had teased the visual in cryptic Instagram posts in advance, fans were definitely not prepared for the emotional sci-fi journey the Reputation singer was about to take them on.

Between apparent references or similarities to Blade Runner , Ghost in the Shell , TRON, X-Men and HBO's Westworld, the video — in which a hooded droid Taylor faces off against a second, superpower-equipped-but-imprisoned droid Taylor in a grungy hangar — fans were left parsing through the packed visuals to find the metaphors and messages. But mostly, they were just overcome with the inner-struggle narrative of new Taylor, a battle-ready bot that shows human emotion. Like a supercharged version of her "Bad Blood" persona, new Taylor — both versions, as seen in this video — packs serious punch and is not to be messed with.

me taking notes during the #ReadyForItMusicVideo trying to understand all the metaphors and hidden messages pic.twitter.com/cV4lZ5ief4 - Carly (@ylracbutler) October 27, 2017

Taylor ready to take Storm’s place on the x-men #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/9wqBW0zQmv - Ale | 14 DAYS (@indiexswiftie) October 27, 2017

I NEED MORE OF THIS TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/xDo14z5DC1 - Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) October 27, 2017

WHO FREED TAYLOR SWIFT? TAYLOR SWIFT. #ReadyForItMusicVideo - Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 27, 2017

#ReadyForItMusicVideo What I took from it is that Taylor freed herself from how others view her life on display. @JosephKahn @taylorswift13 - Chris (@ChrisCrocker) October 27, 2017

Accurate pic of my emotions after watching #ReadyForItMusicVideo 👇 pic.twitter.com/HbNAsEHfsd - Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) October 27, 2017

the visuals of the video are art I'll never get over it #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/17zkbeLFrs - mili adores taylor (@swftnotragedies) October 27, 2017

For anyone who is confused thinking what #ReadyForItMusicVideo is about.... pic.twitter.com/UkxSUVeWim - Mahi 🐺 (@ShadesOfTaylena) October 27, 2017

As music video director (and frequent Swift collaborator) Joseph Kahn put it in response to the wild reactions: "Love that you are digging deep. Have fun!" There's no question that the video has plenty of intentional layers to keep fans and conspiracy theorists busy for a while, then.