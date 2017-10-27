A Former High School Teacher Admitted He Had Sex With a Student. He Didn't Lose His License

A former teacher at North Kitsap High School in Washington state, who had sex with a 17-year-old student in his classroom, did not lose his teaching license after pleading guilty to a charge of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. He will serve 30 days in jail, with the rest of his 364-day sentence suspended, the Kitsap Sun reported .

Michael Paul Carnegie, 38, was accused in 2016 of engaging in sex acts with a girl in his classroom and in a car parked nearby. He was a Spanish teacher but was teaching the student driver’s education at the time, according to the Kitsap Sun .

State law in Washington dictates that the charge Carnegie pleaded guilty to is not a crime that automatically requires the revocation of a teaching certificate.

However, the superintendent’s office is still investigating Carnegie and he is no longer employed by the school where the incident happened. Such investigations can eventually result in dismissal, a reprimand, suspension or revocation, the Kitsap Sun reported.