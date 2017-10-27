World
Spain

Lawmakers in Catalonia Just Defied Spain's Central Government With a Motion to Establish an Independent Country

Associated Press
9:45 AM ET

(BARCELONA, Spain) — Catalonia's regional parliament has passed a motion saying they are establishing an independent Catalan Republic.

Separatist lawmakers erupted in applause as the vote was approved with 70 votes in favor of independence, 10 against and 2 blank ballots. Most opposition lawmakers had left the chamber in protest moments before the vote.

Spain opposes the independence bid and the national government in Madrid is readying measures to take over control of the northeastern region. No country has expressed support for the secession bid.

The motion calls for beginning an independence process that includes drafting Catalonia's new top laws and opening negotiations "on equal footing" with Spanish authorities to establish cooperation.

