Police Capture Man Accused of Raping and Killing a 13-Month-Old Girl

Authorities have captured a wanted Ohio man who they say raped and killed a 13-month-old girl before evading police capture for weeks.

Joshua Gurto , 37, was apprehended in Pennsylvania and taken into custody early Friday, almost three weeks after he allegedly murdered the infant and fled, Conneaut Police said .

It’s unclear how Gurto knew the toddler, who suffered blunt force trauma to the head and lower body on Oct. 7, according to Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio. “She was badly beaten,” Elliott told TIME.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service had issued a reward for Gurto’s capture earlier this month. The fugitive had been spotted on Oct. 13 at a convenience store in Girard, Pennsylvania, buying groceries and withdrawing cash from an ATM, authorities said. Authorities swarmed a Pittsburgh park Thursday after another reported sighting.