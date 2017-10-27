World
Search
Sign In
justiceMexico Is Pressing the U.S. to Spare One of Its Citizens Ahead of a Planned Execution
- UNDATED FILE PHOTO - - Undated recent photo of the bed at the Walls Unit in Huntsville where Karla..
jfk filesThousands of Files on JFK's Assassination Are Now Public, Offering a Chance to Answer Lingering Questions
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PhilippinesThe Mutineer: How Antonio Trillanes Came to Lead the Fight Against Rodrigo Duterte
PHILIPPINES-POLITICS-CRIME-RIGHTS-TRILLANES
Spain

Spain's Senate Is Set to Impose Direct Rule on Catalonia as the Crisis Spirals

Julien Toyer, Sam Edwards / Reuters
4:55 AM ET

(MADRID/BARCELONA) - Spain prepared to impose direct rule in Catalonia on Friday, an unprecedented step that risks sparking unrest with secessionists calling on the Catalan parliament to make a defiant declaration of independence.

The upper house of Spain's parliament— the Senate — convened at 10 a.m. to consider the government's application of Article 155 of the constitution that allows the central administration to take over a region when it breaks the law.

But there was great uncertainty over how this would work on the ground and whether Catalans would accept it. Some independence supporters have promised a campaign of civil disobedience.

The crisis has split Catalonia and caused deep resentment around Spain. It has also prompted a flight of business from the wealthy region and alarmed European leaders who fear the crisis could fan separatist sentiment around the continent.

Related

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont Makes Statement Amid Political Crisis
CataloniaCatalonia's Leader Has Ruled Out Elections as the Independence Crisis Deepens
Catalonia
Catalonia's Leader Has Ruled Out Elections as the Independence Crisis Deepens

The authorisation of the Senate, where Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's People's Party holds an absolute majority, is a necessary step for the government to impose direct rule. A vote in the chamber was expected by 2 p.m.

Rajoy was then expected to convene his cabinet to adopt the first measures to govern Catalonia directly. This could include sacking the Barcelona government and assuming direct supervision of Catalan police forces.

What could happen in the regional parliament of Catalonia, which was due to meet at noon, was unclear.

When he ruled out a snap regional election on Thursday, Catalonia's president, Carles Puigdemont, said it was now up to its parliament to act on a mandate to break from Spain following an independence referendum on Oct. 1.

The referendum, which drew only a 43 percent turnout as Catalans who oppose independence largely boycotted the vote, was declared illegal by Madrid and national police used heavy-handed tactics to try to stop it.

Puigdemont made an ambiguous declaration of independence on Oct. 10, which he immediately suspended to allow for talks with the government.

But no discussions were held and Puigdemont later spurned an invitation to appear before the Senate to explain his position.

The Catalan assembly could decide to simply lift this suspension, make a more explicit declaration of independence or put a formal motion to split from Spain to a vote.

Gabriel Rufian, a Catalan lawmaker in Spain's parliament, said a vote would likely take place. "I know for sure that there is a deal on this," he said.

None of these options was expected to have any direct consequence as Spain's constitutional court would immediately block any claim for statehood and other countries have made clear they would not recognise Catalonia as an independent state.

Pro-independence supporters started to gather outside the parliament where a demonstration was called from 10.30 a.m.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME