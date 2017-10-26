The National Archives has released some of the long-secret records relating to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Donald Trump blocked the release of others, bending to CIA and FBI appeals. He placed those files under a six-month review while letting the 2,800 others come out Thursday, racing a deadline to honor a law mandating their release.

The Archives posted those documents Thursday evening. This article will be updated as the documents are analyzed.