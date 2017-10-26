The U.S. Just Released Thousands of JFK Assassination Documents. Here's What They Say

Jim Altgens—AP/Shutterstock

President Trump blocked the release of some of the documents

By Associated Press
October 26, 2017

The National Archives has released some of the long-secret records relating to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Donald Trump blocked the release of others, bending to CIA and FBI appeals. He placed those files under a six-month review while letting the 2,800 others come out Thursday, racing a deadline to honor a law mandating their release.

The Archives posted those documents Thursday evening. This article will be updated as the documents are analyzed.

