Kennedy assassination

President Trump Will Delay the Release of Some John F. Kennedy Assassination Records

Katie Reilly
6:41 PM ET

President Trump will release 2,800 records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday night, but will postpone the release of some documents for six months due to redaction requests from the FBI and CIA.

The agencies are expected to review the redactions during the next 180 days to determine if they're necessary.

" I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted," Trump said in a memo Thursday night, adding that agencies and executive departments had requested some information be withheld due to national security concerns. " I have no choice — today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation's security."

Thursday was the long established deadline for the release of all records related to the Kennedy assassination, based on a law passed in 1992. Trump has been touting the release this week.

Resolutions introduced in the Senate and House this month said there were about 3,000 unreleased documents pertaining to the Kennedy assassination.

