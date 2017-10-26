Politics
Search
Sign In
Kennedy assassinationPresident Trump Will Delay the Release of Some John F. Kennedy Assassination Records
John F Kennedy motorcade, Dallas, Texas USA, 22 November 1963. Close-up view of President and Mrs Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally and his wife. Photographer: Victor Hugo King.
LouisianaBrother-Sister Team Arrested for Murder of 3 People
Ebony Nicole Sonnier (left) and Matthew Sonnier were arrested on first-degree murder charges.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
halloweenThe Most Hilariously Spooky Halloween Pranks That Went Viral
Illuminated Jack o' lantern on table
Donald Trump

President Trump Signs $36.5 Billion Disaster Aid Bill to Help Hurricane-Hit Areas

Ken Thomas / AP
5:26 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has signed a $36.5 billion emergency aid measure to refill disaster accounts, provide a cash infusion to Puerto Rico and bail out the federal flood insurance program.

Related

President Trump And Singapore PM Loong Give Joint Statements At White House
Tax ReformDonald Trump Doesn't Understand Local Politics. That's Hurting His Presidency
Tax Reform
Donald Trump Doesn't Understand Local Politics. That's Hurting His Presidency

The president signed the bill Thursday after the Senate sent him the measure earlier this week to help Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico after a devastating string of hurricanes. The money will also help Western states dealing with massive wildfires.

To date, Congress has approved more than $50 billion in disaster aid this fall, but more money will be needed. The states and Puerto Rico continue to assess the damage from an onslaught of damaging storms.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME