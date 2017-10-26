Politics
President Donald Trump speaks about administration plans to combat the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks about administration plans to combat the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2017. Carlos Barria—Reuters
White House

President Trump Blamed Criminals, Drug Companies, Mexico and China for the Opioid Crisis

Tessa Berenson
4:01 PM ET

President Trump talked tough on opioids in an address at the White House Thursday, declaring a national public health emergency and pledging to end the epidemic.

"Addressing it will require all of our effort, and it will require us to confront the crisis in all of its very real complexity," Trump said. He called it "the worst drug crisis in American history and even, if you really think about it, world history."

Trump said he would direct "all federal agencies to use every appropriate emergency authority to fight the opioid crisis" and outlined some of the steps his administration will take to fight drug use. He said the Department of Health and Human Services would launch a task force to update best practices for pain management, and promoted public-private partnerships with pharmaceutical companies to come up with new treatments and non-addictive painkillers. Trump said he'd institute new training for federal prescribers, as well as authorize the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen inspection of certain packages coming into the United States to try to curb the flow of fentanyl.

He returned to some familiar themes, saying that his signature border wall "will greatly help with this problem," talking about the need for strong law enforcement and blaming foreigners for bringing drugs into the country. He said he would discuss the Chinese production of fentanyl with President Xi Jinping during his upcoming trip to Asia.

But his remarks also took an unusually personal turn when he talked about his older brother Fred, who was an alcoholic and died in 1981 at the age of 43. Fred was a "great guy, best looking guy, best personality, much better than mine," Trump said, "But he had a problem. He had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink, don't drink.' He was substantially older and I listened to him and I respected [him]... To this day, I've never had a drink, and I have no longing for it. I have no interest in it."

"He really helped me," Trump continued. "I had somebody that guided me."

Because of Fred's influence on him, Trump said he wants to focus on anti-drug education as well, through "really tough, really big, really great advertising so we get to people before they start."

Trump sounded an optimistic note as he listed the different prongs of his approach to combat drug addiction. "We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic," he said. "We can do it."

