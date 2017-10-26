U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralTaylor Swift's Latest Lookalike Is This Cat Loving College Student
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 7, 2016
celebritiesApparently Bobby Flay Was Just Joking About Quitting Iron Chef Showdown
Tribute Dinner Honoring Jonathan Waxman, Rob Sands and Richard Sands With Master Of Ceremonies Tom Colicchio Presented By Bank of America - 2016 Food Network &amp; Cooking Channel South Beach Wine &amp; Food Festival presented by FOOD &amp; WINE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralViral Weather Reporter Could Not Stop Giggling After an On-Air Blooper
Heroin Overdoses Antidote
A kit with naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan, is displayed at the South Jersey AIDS Alliance in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 19, 2014.  Mel Evans—AP
animals

Puppy That Collapsed From Opioid Overdose Is Saved by Reversal Drug

Associated Press
12:44 PM ET
(ANDOVER, Mass.) — A puppy that collapsed after ingesting some sort of opioid in Massachusetts has survived after being given an overdose reversal drug more often administered to humans.

Peter Thibault tells The Eagle-Tribune he was walking his 3-month-old yellow Labrador named Zoey in Andover last week when the dog picked up a pack of cigarettes on the ground and soon passed out.

He carried her home and when she got worse, Thibault took Zoey to a veterinary hospital.

After hearing the story, a veterinarian administered several doses of naloxone over 12 hours.

Veterinarians think Zoey ingested fentanyl because heroin would have likely taken longer to leave her system and would have required more naloxone.

The hospital's medical director says it's not the first time they treated a dog for an opioid overdose.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME