The Walking Dead Just Brought Back a Long-Forgotten Character

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 8 of The Walking Dead .

The second episode of The Walking Dead 's eighth season saw the Alexandrians, Kingdommers and Hilltoppers continue their assault on the Saviors by staging a multi-pronged attack on four of the group's outposts. However, the squadrons — which were led by Rick and Daryl, Carol and Ezekiel, Aaron and Eric, and Morgan, Tara and Jesus — met with mixed results on their respective missions.

After a close call with a grenade, Carol, Ezekiel and company set out to track down the Savior scout who had thrown the explosive before he could alert his outpost of the approaching threat. But while Shiva the tiger was eventually able to take him out, it turned out he had a walkie-talkie and the damage was already done.

Meanwhile, following some close calls, the team led by Morgan, Tara and Jesus was able to convince a large faction of Saviors to drop their weapons. There was some contention, however, over the terms of the surrender. While Jesus insisted that they keep their hostages alive, Morgan and Tara disagreed. "We came here to kill them," Morgan insisted. "We're supposed to."

"They surrendered," Jesus replied. "It's not what we do."

Aaron and Eric's unit executed their part of the plan almost perfectly, engaging in a shoot-out to box the Saviors in with their dead long enough for them to turn and begin killing their own. Unfortunately, Eric was shot in the stomach in the midst of the battle. His fate is still to be determined.

Finally, going off a tip from Dwight, the two-man team of Rick and Daryl split up to scour one of the Saviors' compounds in search of a large store of guns. But after discovering that his grisly showdown with one of the guards had left a baby fatherless, it was clear that Rick was beginning to question the merciless man he was turning into.

But there was still another twist to come. As Rick examined a photograph, a familiar face entered the room. "Your name is Morales," Rick recalled as the man pointed a gun at him. "You were in Atlanta."

To refresh your memory, Morales, his wife and their two children were among the survivors of the outbreak that Rick met in Atlanta way back in season one. After their camp was attacked by walkers, the family set out for Birmingham, Alabama, and hasn't been seen since.

"That was a long time ago," Morales replied. "It's over, Rick. I called the Saviors back, and they're coming."

"Monsters," the 3rd episode of Walking Dead 's eighth season, will air Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. on AMC.