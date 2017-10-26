Teen Who Identified as Both Male and Female Was Kidnapped, Suffocated and Executed, Prosecutor Says

Jorge Sanders-Galvez, left, is escorted from an elevator to the South Lee County Courtroom, during jury selection for his first-degree murder trial, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Keokuk, Iowa. Sanders-Galvez, is one of two men accused of killing Kedarie Johnson, 16, of Burlington, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes—AP

(KEOKUK, Iowa) — A prosecutor says a gender-fluid Iowa teenager was kidnapped, suffocated and executed by two cousins who believed the teen was a cute girl.

Prosecutor Christopher Perras detailed the 2016 death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson in opening statements Thursday at the trial of Jorge Sanders-Galvez.

Perras said Johnson "was a friendly high school student with a bright future" who sometimes dressed as a girl. Relatives say Johnson identified as both male and female.

Perras says Johnson was wearing a pink headband and hair extensions when Sanders-Galvez and his cousin saw the teen at a store.

Perras says the men followed Johnson in their car, then took the teen to a Burlington home. He says a struggle ensued during a sexual encounter, and the men suffocated Johnson, shot the teen and dumped the body in an alley.