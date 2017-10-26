U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesApparently Bobby Flay Was Just Joking When He Quit Iron Chef Showdown
Tribute Dinner Honoring Jonathan Waxman, Rob Sands and Richard Sands With Master Of Ceremonies Tom Colicchio Presented By Bank of America - 2016 Food Network &amp; Cooking Channel South Beach Wine &amp; Food Festival presented by FOOD &amp; WINE
viralViral Weather Reporter Could Not Stop Giggling After an On-Air Blooper
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionWill & Grace Star Sean Hayes Reveals He Had Emergency Surgery After 'Excruciating Pain'
Sean Hayes
Jorge Sanders-Galvez Iowa
Jorge Sanders-Galvez, left, is escorted from an elevator to the South Lee County Courtroom, during jury selection for his first-degree murder trial, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Keokuk, Iowa. Sanders-Galvez, is one of two men accused of killing Kedarie Johnson, 16, of Burlington, Iowa.  Zach Boyden-Holmes—AP
Crime

Teen Who Identified as Both Male and Female Was Kidnapped, Suffocated and Executed, Prosecutor Says

Ryan J. Foley / AP
12:06 PM ET

(KEOKUK, Iowa) — A prosecutor says a gender-fluid Iowa teenager was kidnapped, suffocated and executed by two cousins who believed the teen was a cute girl.

Prosecutor Christopher Perras detailed the 2016 death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson in opening statements Thursday at the trial of Jorge Sanders-Galvez.

Perras said Johnson "was a friendly high school student with a bright future" who sometimes dressed as a girl. Relatives say Johnson identified as both male and female.

Perras says Johnson was wearing a pink headband and hair extensions when Sanders-Galvez and his cousin saw the teen at a store.

Perras says the men followed Johnson in their car, then took the teen to a Burlington home. He says a struggle ensued during a sexual encounter, and the men suffocated Johnson, shot the teen and dumped the body in an alley.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME