Need a mood boost? Residents of — and visitors to — downtown Los Angeles are about to be in luck. The City of Angels will play host to an aptly named “Happy Place” this fall and winter, a 20,000 square foot extravaganza of all things bright and bubbly, opening in November.

“I want to live and raise my children in a world surrounded by what makes us happy. With the amount of unfortunate events happening recently, I believe that our world as a whole can use more happiness,” creator Jared Paul explained in a statement. “To make this dream come true, we set out on a journey to create a special place filled with smiles and laughter for all.”

Painted a searingly vivid egg-yolk yellow outside, Happy Place consists of 13 rooms of whimsical design and Instagram-friendly experiences. Inside, visitors will be welcome to blow out candles on a “giant” birthday cake,” dance in the a large “Confetti Dome” with half a million pieces of confetti and jump off a “larger than life” rainbow into a pot filled with 25,000 smiley face coins; they’re not kidding around with this commitment to positive symbols. Other attractions: a “Candy Room” with 7-foot-tall high heels constructed of one million candies, a backyard lemonade stand and a food struck serving Rainbow Grilled Cheese for optimal foodie snaps. For the artistically inclined, a Paradise Room will be filled with work from artist Steven Harrington, whose colorful Seussian style should fit right in with the Happy Place’s theme. Overall, it’s bound to be an photo-snapping feeding frenzy; just look at the success of the similarly made-for-social-media Museum of Ice Cream.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Nov. 3, with the installation opening Nov. 20 and serving happy — one can only assume — customers through early January.