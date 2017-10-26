U.S.
Crime

2 Teens Dressed Up as Bushes in a Park. They're Now Facing Arrest

Associated Press
11:35 AM ET

(RAHWAY, N.J.) — Teenagers who are getting a jump on Halloween by dressing up as bushes and surprising people in a New Jersey park could face arrest.

The Union County Police Department fears the self-proclaimed "Rahway Bushmen" could cause someone to fall and sue the county.

Two of the high school students cover camouflage suits with brush while a third acts as lookout. They stand in Rahway River Park and say "hi" to unsuspecting visitors.

One of the teens, who would not give their names, told NJ.com it's more or less an idea to try to make people smile.

Elisa Rodriguez, who heard funny voices and ruffling of leaves, says it was hilarious and the teens should be applauded.

