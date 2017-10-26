Politics
Search
Sign In
animalsPuppy That Collapsed From Opioid Overdose Is Saved by Reversal Drug
Heroin Overdoses Antidote
celebritiesApparently Bobby Flay Was Just Joking About Quitting Iron Chef Showdown
Tribute Dinner Honoring Jonathan Waxman, Rob Sands and Richard Sands With Master Of Ceremonies Tom Colicchio Presented By Bank of America - 2016 Food Network &amp; Cooking Channel South Beach Wine &amp; Food Festival presented by FOOD &amp; WINE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralViral Weather Reporter Could Not Stop Giggling After an On-Air Blooper
President Donald Trump departs for Texas to attend a briefing on hurricane relief efforts, in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters on the way to Marine One before departing for Texas to attend a briefing on hurricane relief efforts on October, 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo by Bill O'Leary—The Washington Post/Getty
White House

Watch Live: President Trump to Declare the Opioid Crisis a Public Health Emergency

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:46 AM ET

President Donald Trump is expected to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency from the White House Thursday afternoon.

Trump declared a national emergency over the opioid epidemic in August. National emergencies are typically declared for short-term crises, such as a natural disaster, and can help unlock more support and resources.

A public health emergency declaration would not come with specific funding, but officials say it could allow expanded access to medical services in rural areas, according to the Associated Press.

Trump has said an emergency designation will give his administration the "power to do things that you can't do right now."

Opioid-related deaths among Americans has nearly doubled since 2009, and the number of admissions to intensive care units related to opioid use has gone up by 34%, according to a recent study in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

Watch Trump deliver his remarks at 2 p.m. E.T.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME