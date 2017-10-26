Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
justiceAnquan Boldin: Why NFL Players Protest
Baltimore Ravens v Washington Redskins
WorldThe End of the Caliphate
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NewsfeedChrissy Teigen's Ideal Date Night With John Legend Does Not Disappoint
John Legend Attends "Turn Me Loose"
celebrities

This Fan Theory About Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It' Taps Into Gaming Culture

Cady Lang
1:04 PM ET

Related

John Legend Attends "Turn Me Loose"
NewsfeedChrissy Teigen's Ideal Date Night With John Legend Does Not Disappoint
Newsfeed
Chrissy Teigen's Ideal Date Night With John Legend Does Not Disappoint

Another day, another Taylor Swift fan theory. The pop princess is set to release the music video for her song "Ready For It" (off her upcoming and much-anticipated album Reputation) on Thursday night, but ahead of the release, fans already have ideas about what the singer might be trying to communicate with her visuals — and as anyone who's seen her reference-heavy "Look What You Made Me Do" video knows, there's probably, definitely a hidden message.

In the previews for the videos, Swift is seen in a hoodie, then in a bodysuit; she's also seen shattering a screen made of glass, which has some fans positing that Swift is tapping into gaming culture for the video.

Tumblr user adelaideswifts suggests that Swift wearing a hoodie is some kind of gamer persona who breaks free of a "world where people can turn her on & off as they please" and "try to control her." When she's liberated by smashing the screen, she's wearing a bodysuit adorned with lightning bolts and won't be "controlled or put in a box again...not by media, fake friendships, men, musical genre, her 'reputation.'"

This Tumblr user also suggests that the new, liberated Taylor could also represent her fans who engage with her online through their "screens" but with whom she can find freedom to really be herself.

See the full post below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME