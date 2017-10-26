Video Gamers Could Make Our Food Supply Safer

By The Aspen Institute
October 26, 2017
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Could video gamers make our food supply safer?

By Emily Matchar in Smithsonian

2. To slash millions in health care costs, one state is getting rid of drug discount coupons.

By the editors of Bloomberg View

3. It’s time to address the staggering suicide rate among military women. Here’s where to start.

By Kate Hendricks Thomas and Kyleanne Hunter in Task and Purpose

4. To stay young, kill zombie cells.

By Megan Scudellari in Nature

5. This innovative study proves that bias — not face time with management, mentorship or other factors — hurts women at work.

By Stephen Turban, Laura Freeman and Ben Waber in the Harvard Business Review

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE