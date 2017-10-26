Video Gamers Could Make Our Food Supply Safer

IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Could video gamers make our food supply safer?

By Emily Matchar in Smithsonian

2. To slash millions in health care costs, one state is getting rid of drug discount coupons.

By the editors of Bloomberg View

3. It’s time to address the staggering suicide rate among military women. Here’s where to start.

By Kate Hendricks Thomas and Kyleanne Hunter in Task and Purpose

4. To stay young, kill zombie cells.

By Megan Scudellari in Nature

5. This innovative study proves that bias — not face time with management, mentorship or other factors — hurts women at work.

By Stephen Turban, Laura Freeman and Ben Waber in the Harvard Business Review

