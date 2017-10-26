No, that’s not Taylor Swift you’re seeing around an English university campus — even though the Reputation singer has been known to spend plenty of time undercover in the U.K. as of late.

Instead, it’s college student Laura Cadman, who happens to share a lot of characteristics with the global music superstar. For starters, there’s the blonde, chin-length hair with sweeping bangs. The signature cat eye makeup and penchant for red lips. An ever-present smize. A self-professed love of “lipstick, tea and cats,” according to her Instagram bio. And even a passion for music. (Well, at least Cadman is a fan of Swift’s friend Lorde’s music — as Swift is herself — so that’s something.)

In fact, as the Mirror reports, Cadman resembles the star closely enough that Swift fans have come up for her asking for photos.

“They often do a double-take and say ‘Whoa, I thought you were Taylor,'” Cadman explained of getting confused for her doppelgänger. “I get a mixture of reactions; I’ve also had people take photos of me without my permission, which is unnerving.”

Lucky for Cadman — who told the Mirror she’s a “big fan” and is looking forward to the upcoming album — doesn’t seem to shy away from the similarities, even dressing up in outfits inspired by the singer. Taylor, if you need a body double, you know where to look now.

I end up hating every selfie I take lmaoooo A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Yeah but look @ this shirt I just made. See you in September @lordemusic 🍊 (the o kinda sucks but o well) #melodrama #lorde A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:17am PDT