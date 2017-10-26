Living
john-edwards-north-carolina-home-01
Travis Jack—Flyboy Aerial Photography
real estate

No One Wants to Buy Disgraced Presidential Candidate John Edwards' House

Julia Zorthian
5:30 PM ET

Past political infamy doesn't sell real estate — at least not for former Sen. John Edwards.

Edwards, an embattled politician whose downfall was linked to an extramarital affair connected to his failed 2008 presidential bid, put his North Carolina home on the market for $6.9 million last December. But nearly a year later, the Chapel Hill estate still hasn't been sold — causing Edwards to knock down the price by $1 million.

The 26,500-square-foot mansion boasts 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in addition to a slew of luxurious amenities including a handball court, a sauna, a pool, a home theater, a full-size UNC-themed basketball court and a "unique tower room with 360 degree views," according to the Sotheby's listing.

Edwards and his late wife, Elizabeth, built the home after buying the land in 2004 for $1,316,500, according to Zillow.

In an effort to help sell the estate, Edwards' realtor is now highlighting creative potential uses of his estate to get a sale, including corporate retreats and "equestrian uses" on the sprawling 102 acres of pasture.

Take a look inside Edwards' mansion below:

