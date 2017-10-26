Crime2 Teens Dressed Up as Bushes in a Park. They're Now Facing Arrest
Television

Here's Why Kit Harington Is the Key to the Release of Game of Thrones' Original Pilot

Megan McCluskey
11:28 AM ET

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have openly stated that the HBO drama's original pilot was a complete and total disaster. But in a recent interview with The Guardian, Kit Harington — who plays the one and only Jon Snow — revealed that he may be the key to fans finally getting to see the unaired series premiere.

Although Harington himself hasn't even seen the episode — in which he was clean-shaven and wearing a wig — he explained that Benioff and Weiss have jokingly threatened to make it available to the public to embarrass their star.

"They say, if I ever piss them off too much, they’ll release it on YouTube," he said. "Every now and then, they send me a screengrab, just as a threat."

Of course, Harington's fake mane wasn't the only misguided aesthetic choice made by the creators. While working on Thrones' seventh season, Benioff told TIME that they regretted originally making Peter Dinklage's hair "Eminem blond" to match George R.R. Martin's description of Tyrion Lannister in the author's A Song of Ice and Fire series.

