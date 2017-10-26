Politics
President Trump departs the White House en route to Dallas, Texas - DC
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Marine One to depart from the White House on October 25, 2017 in Washington DC.  Olivier Douliery—Abaca Press/AP Images
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to Declare Opioid Crisis a Public Health Emergency

Associated Press
9:22 AM ET

President Donald Trump will direct his Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency under the Public Health Service Act.

That's according to senior White House officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss plans before the announcement and briefed journalists on condition of anonymity.

The declaration does not come with specific funding. But officials say it will allow changes such as expended access to medical services in rural areas.

Trump will deliver a speech Thursday on fighting the opioid crisis. He's said an emergency designation will give his administration the "power to do things that you can't do right now."

