Ashley Judd: A 'Deal' Helped Me Flee Harvey Weinstein

Associated Press
8:42 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Actress Ashley Judd says she escaped Harvey Weinstein's sexual advances by making a deal.

She says she told him, yes, she would submit to him only after winning an Oscar in one of his movies.

Then she says she fled from his hotel room where, two decades ago, she had arrived as a young actress for what she thought would be a business meeting.

Appearing on Thursday's "Good Morning America," Judd says she remains of two minds about how she handled the confrontation. She says she feels ashamed. She also credits her snap decision as brilliant.

Judd was among the first of what has become dozens of women alleging sexual harassment or assault by Weinstein, who is now under criminal investigation for rape in London, New York and Los Angeles.

