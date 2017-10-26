World
President Trump departs the White House en route to Dallas, Texas - DC
Halloween Trick or Treat Pumpkin bag with candy
North Korea

North Korea: The World Should Take Nuclear Test Threat 'Literally'

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:39 AM ET

After North Korea threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean, a senior North Korean official said the threat should be taken "literally."

Ri Yong Pil told CNN that North Korea "has always brought its words into action."

"The foreign minister is very well aware of the intentions of our supreme leader, so I think you should take his words literally," Ri said, speaking of Ri Yong Ho, who said North Korea could test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

The North Korean official spoke with others about the threat as well. In an interview with Fox Business, Ri said that the country is "so prepared" and "we'll see what happens."

"Would it be nice not to do that? The answer is yes. Will that happen? Who knows, who knows, Maria," Ri said to Maria Bartiromo from Fox Business.

The threat also comes after heightening tensions between the United States and North Korea. The secluded Asian nation threatened that it could U.S. territory Guam. President Donald Trump is also planning to visit South Korea while in Asia next month, according to CNN.

